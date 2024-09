This post originally appeared on VICE Greece

With opinion polls putting SYRIZA ahead three days before Greece’s upcoming general election, the mood among the left-wing party’s supporters can only be described as celebratory.

Last night’s political gathering in Athens’ Omonoia square, for example, quickly turned into a massive street party with people drinking, eating souvlaki (=Greek kebab) and dancing in the street. Here are some photos from that party.