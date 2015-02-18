Listen to Gucci Mane’s New EP ‘Views from Zone 6’

Just when you thought he was done feeding the streets from jail, Gucci Mane has orchestrated his most audacious stunt yet, releasing yet another ridiculously quality project from his archives. Below is Gucci’s new EP, entitled Views from Zone 6, and Noisey is beyond excited to premiere it below.

Yes, Views from Zone 6 is a play on Drake’s upcoming album Views from the 6. Yes, that’s Lil B who’s trading bars with Gucci over an insane Mike Will beat. Yes, it actually features Chief Keef and Andy Milonakis on the same damn track. Yes, that is indeed Young Thug at his weirdest and Lil Reese and Fredo Santana at their meanest. In short, yes, Views from Zone 6 is an absolutely monstrous EP that you need to listen to right now.

Listen to the free EP below, and check the full tracklist below that, as well as Gucci’s episode of Noisey Atlanta.

Tracklist:

1. “Angry” feat. Fredo Santana and Lil Reese

2. “Bitter” feat. Young Thug and Yung Gleesh

3. “Count a Check” feat. Peewee Longway

4. “Eskimo” feat. 2 Chainz

5. “In” feat. Yung Fresh

6. “Make Yo Move” feat. Quavo

7. “Right Now” feat. Chief Keef and Andy Milonakis

8. “Rolling Stone” feat. Lil B the Based God (Produced by Mike Will Made It)