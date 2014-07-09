Watch Haim Get Taught How to Write Lyrics That Are Actually Good

After asking NOFX the hard questions last week and doing her best to convince Drake to join a J-date service, our media consultant Janessa Slater is back and this time she’s talking everyone’s favorite trio, Haim. Unfortunately, one of the sisters was missing – she was “sick,” according to Janessa – and she has some great advice for the band whose name means “she who parts hair in the middle,” or something like that.

In case you don’t know, Sound Advice is a web series co-created by SNL vet Vanessa Bayer and her brother, Noisey contributor Jonah Bayer. It’s kind of like if Between Two Ferns, but with musicians. Watch a bunch more below:

NOFX:

Hanging Out a Governors Ball: