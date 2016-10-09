The Hangover News

Bun Battle

A FIGHT BROKE OUT ON A RYANAIR FLIGHT OVER SOMEONE’S MAN BUN

A bottle that ended up hitting a child was thrown “just for banter”

(Photo by Flickr user Hairfreaky Long Hair via)



A fight broke out on a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Alicante, reportedly after a group of men taunted another guy over his man bun. In the fracas, a 10-year-old child was reportedly hit by a flying plastic wine bottle.

A man who said he was on the flight told the Sun – of course – that a stag do had been shouting “topknot” at a fellow passenger, before a woman travelling with the man bun lad kicked off.

Once things died down, the man who’d thrown the bottle reportedly told the Sun‘s source: “I didn’t mean any harm, it was just for banter.” Ryanair told the Daily Record that four passengers were escorted off the plane in Spain and detained.

“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour,” the airline said in a statement, “and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.”

Crack Pants

A MAN CAUGHT HIDING CLASS A DRUGS IN HIS PANTS WAS JAILED

He and a fellow dealer were convicted after a police bust earlier this year

The drugs and cash found at the drug pants guy's flat (Photo by West Midlands Police via)



Dipak Ram was imprisoned in Birmingham on Friday after a police search found 33 wraps of heroin and cocaine stashed in his pants.

The 33-year-old and Dean Smith, 32, had been tailed by police after exchanging a bag in a car park in March. They were later found to have a total of about £3 million worth of class As, the bulk of which was found at Ram’s flat.

Ram was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possessing and intending to deal drugs, while Smith picked up an eight-year sentence.

Trump Tapes

A 2005 TAPE SURFACED OF TRUMP BOASTING ABOUT OBJECTIFYING WOMEN

Prominent Republicans denounced the presidential candidate in the fallout



A 2005 audio and video recording was leaked to the Washington Post on Friday, showing presidential candidate Donald Trump boasting about using his fame to grope women.

In the tape, which also features George W Bush’s cousin Billy Bush, Trump refers to actress Arianne Zucker as “it”, recounts a story of a time he tried to make a married woman have sex with him, and says, “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Trump released an apology video in the fallout of the tape’s release, and found members of his own party, from Ted Cruz to Paul Ryan, distance themselves from him and his candidacy. For those wondering, when Nigel Farage was asked to weigh in on Fox News, he said Trump’s statements were ugly “alpha male boasting”, but is “the kind of thing, if we are being honest, that men do”.

Stolen Heart

A MAN WENT TO JAIL FOR STEALING FROM HIS GIRLFRIEND FOR YEARS

The 31-year-old used her PIN to move about €10,000 out of her account

(Photo by Beau Giles via)



A man from Derbyshire was sentenced to a year in jail after his ex-girlfriend realised he’d stolen €10,000 from her steadily for almost three years.

Daniel Moffatt, who worked in a coffee shop, pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed on Friday for dipping into his ex’s bank account to afford shirts and glasses, according to the prosecution.

“He made me feel really special,” said Emma Willis, speaking outside the court. “That’s why I gave him my PIN number, he seemed very trusting and I thought it was a good agreement. He said he could do the shopping for me because I work late.

Now I know what he was really doing. I was always so busy so rarely checked the account.” Willis discovered the money’d been siphoned out after she broke up with Moffatt for cheating on her.