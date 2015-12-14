The Hangover News

Global warming

AN INTERNATIONAL DEAL TO LIMIT GLOBAL WARMING WAS AGREED IN PARIS

But campaigners and scientists said the deal did not go far enough



VICE News: COP 21 Climate Emergency (Dispatch 5)

Videos by VICE

(via)

This weekend, 196 countries signed an agreement to attempt to stop global warming rising above a 2C level by the end of the century.

The deal, hailed by Barack Obama as “the best chance we have to save the one planet we have”, however, was criticised by climate scientists and activists who said it did not go far enough in trying to stop climate change.

Greenpeace International director, Kumi Naidoo, said that “emission targets are not big enough. The nations that cause this problem have promised too little help to those people who are already losing their lives and livelihoods.”

Russo-Turkish relations

A RUSSIAN WARSHIP FIRED AT A TURKISH FISHING BOAT IN THE AEGEAN

“Small arms were fired in the direction” of the Turkish fishing boat to prevent a collision, Russia said on Sunday

(Photo by Nick Savchenko)

(via)

A Russian warship fired on a Turkish fishing boat in the Aegean sea this weekend.

“Small arms were fired” from the Russian frigate Smetlivy at a Turkish fishing boat that was about to collide with the ship, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday.

The fishing boat came within 500 metres of the frigate before shots were fired and then “the Turkish vessel drastically changed course”, Russia said.

Turkey had still not responded to the incident by Sunday evening, but the country’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, before the incident, that Ankara’s patience with Moscow was “not unlimited”.

War in Syria

AT LEAST 45 WERE KILLED IN AIR AND MISSILE STRIKES THAT HIT A SYRIAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

At least two children and the principal of a school were killed in the attack that targeted Syrian rebel positions



VICE News: In the Trenches with Al Nusra – filmmaker Medyan Dairieh gains exclusive access to the Syrian branch of al Qaeda

(via)

Dozens of civilians, including two children, were killed when Syrian ground forces and unidentified fighter jets attacked an area containing a school in the rebel held Syrian town of Douma on Sunday.

UK based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said that rockets that struck the town were fired by Syrian government forces; the group said it couldn’t confirm the nationality of the fighter jets, however.

In a separate attack on Sunday, a child and three people were killed when rebel mortar fire struck a suburb of Damascus.

Caught in the act

A VAN DRIVER WAS CAUGHT MASTURBATING WHILST DRIVING ON A BRITISH MOTORWAY

A couple of quick thinking citizen journalists drove up next to him and filmed “the dirty bastard” in the act

(via)

This weekend, a driver was filmed watching porn and masturbating whilst at the wheel of his van, driving on a busy motorway near Luton.

A passenger in a passing car spotted the man pleasuring himself and got his phone out to film the incident.

“I cannot believe my eyes,” the man videoing says, “let’s catch this cunt and expose him”, he adds.