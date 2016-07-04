The Hangover News

Horse Cokehead

TWO GUYS WERE CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COKE IN A HORSE HEAD

They’d attempted to disguise 35 bricks of the drug in the diamante sculpture

(Photo via New Zealand Police)

Two men were arrested in New Zealand after trying and failing to import 35 bricks of cocaine into the country, hidden in a 400kg diamante horse head sculpture. The drug bust is now the biggest in New Zealand’s history.

“This is obviously an extremely large amount of cocaine,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Parmenter. “Prior to this, the average amount of cocaine seized by police each year was around 250 grams. What this find tells us though is that there is obviously a demand for it.”

A 44 year-old man from Mexico and a 56 year-old man from the US have both been charged with importing and possessing for supply a Class A, after they’d tried to ship the horse head sculpture from Mexico to New Zealand in May.

“We Love EU”

ABOUT 40,000 PEOPLE TOOK PART IN A HUGE POST-BREXIT MARCH

Bob Geldof and Owen Jones were among those who spoke at the rally

(Photo by Chris Bethell)

Approximately 40,000 people streamed through central London’s streets on Saturday, as part of a “March for Europe”. The march ended in a rally at Parliament Square, featuring a range of speakers from David Lammy MP and Bob Geldof to journalist and TV presenter Billie JD Porter and Pulp’s frontman Jarvis Cocker.

“This is our opportunity to declare a message of love unity and hope for the future,” said MP Tim Farron, addressing the crowd. “Our children deserve that.”

Those on the rally waved placards sporting EU-you puns, held up signs lambasting Boris Johnson and carried EU flags. “We want you to have the world,” Geldof said, “and you deserve the world.”

Attack in Dhaka

AT LEAST 20 PEOPLE WERE KILLED BY GUNMEN IN BANGLADESH

Thirteen people were rescued after the 12-hour siege in a cafe

A massacre at a cafe on Friday in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, left 28 people dead and triggered two days of national mourning. Hostages made up 20 of the 28 people killed, in the process of a 12-hour siege.

So-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, but by Sunday Bangladesh’s Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had insisted that local militiamen were responsible. “They are members of the Jamaeytul Mujahdeen Bangladesh,” he said. “They have no connections with the Islamic State.”

Thirteen hostages were reportedly rescued.

Lost Comedy Powerhouse

ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN CAROLINE AHERNE DIED AGED 52

She had gained notoriety on The Mrs Merton Show and The Royle Family

Caroline Aherne, of The Mrs Merton Show in the 90s, The Fast Show and more recent narrator of Gogglebox, died on Saturday aged 52. She had been living with lung cancer, following a diagnosis in 2014, and had previously had both eye and bladder cancer beforehand.

Bafta winner Aherne was well-known for injecting a working-class experience into the comedy world at the time, creating a format of watching a family watch TV on The Royle Family that made her narration of Gogglebox a natural fit.

“She was naturally funny, and cross-generational,” said Steve Coogan, speaking to the Guardian. “Her comedy wasn’t intellectual but it was clever, and intuitive. Caroline would always find peoples’ achilles heels, but her humour was never nasty. She didn’t like pretentiousness or pomposity.”