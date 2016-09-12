The Hangover News

Porking Around

A PIG THAT RAN AROUND IPSWICH LAST WEEK JUST WANTED TO SOCIALISE

The pig’s owner said her pet “wanted to get out and meet people”

(Photo by Dan Belanescu via)

(via)

A 190-kilogram pig ran out of its house and ended up causing a minor traffic jam in Ipswich, all because it “just wanted to get out there and meet people”, according to its owner.

Pog the pig rammed through owner Kathy Thomson’s gate on this apparent quest to hang out, before going on what the BBC described as a “90-minute jaunt”.

“She was very happy, she wasn’t going home any time soon,” said onlooker Sharon Wootten, when Pog first broke out last weekend. “But she was under control, the owner was very very good.”

Two years ago, Pog had made headlines after being pictured in an ad for Kathy’s old house. That gaff sold for £100,000/€118,000.

Chopper Chancers

THREE GUYS TRIED TO FLY A SHITLOAD OF DRUGS IN ON A HELICOPTER

They were caught when the chopper dipped under radar coverage for a while

Just another helicopter, to be clear (Photo via)

(via)

On Friday, three men were sentenced to a collective 52 years in prison after they tried and failed to fly about £12 million/€14 million worth of coke and heroin into the UK from mainland Europe.

The men were intercepted by police, after Dutch pilot Niels Wartenbergh flew from Belgium to Redhill, briefly disappearing off the radar to make an unscheduled pit stop in Kent’s Yalding area along the way. Once he landed in Redhill, he and passenger Ricardo Vorstenbosch were arrested.

A BMW, intercepted on its way to London from the part of Kent where the chopper had landed, was searched – that’s where police found six bags, containing a total of about 40 kilos of heroin and 60 kilos of coke. A search at the helicopter passenger’s house in the Netherlands recovered a further three kilos of cocaine.

Joseph Peel, who’d driven the car, was sentenced to 16 years while Wartenbergh and Vorstenbosch each received 18-year sentences.

Pub Quiz Politics

A LABOUR MP ACCUSED A SKY NEWS HOST OF BEING SEXIST

The MP had failed to name specific international politicians when asked

(via)

Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign secretary and shadow Brexit secretary, said “some Sky presenters need to look at themselves” when it comes to sexism, after she failed to name specific politicians when put on the spot by Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan on Sunday.

“Can we talk about some serious stuff?” Thornberry asked on the programme. “Why don’t we talk about Syria, North Korea? You really want to spend this time pub quizzing me? What’s with you? On a Sunday morning, honestly.”

Murnaghan had asked her to first name the French foreign secretary, then the name or gender of South Korea’s president. For the record, the former is Jean-Marc Ayrault and the latter Park Geun-hye, a woman.

High Times Crackdown

ONE OF THE FIRST JAIL TERMS FOR SELLING NOS WAS HANDED DOWN

A 29-year-old man picked up a three-and-a-half year sentence

These were actually NOS canisters seized after Notting Hill Carnival 2016 (Photo by Met Police via)

(via)

One of the first jail sentences under the new Pyschoactive Substances Ban enacted in May was given Friday, after a man was found carrying NOS canisters and balloons at a festival. William Cook, a 29-year-old from Milton Keynes, was out on bail after a 2015 arrest when he was nicked again in July at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival with 94 gas canisters and more than 150 balloons in a white bag.

Displaying all the ease with the language around NOS that you’d expect, one of the detective constables involved said: “I believe this may be one of the first cases where possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply has been sentenced at court since the change in the law in May to counteract the issue of what had been known as ‘legal highs’.”

Cook was given a 42-month sentence for the crime on Friday, to be served consecutively with other sentences for intent to supply class As and earlier sentences relating to money laundering, owning a weapon, and distributing child pornography and pornography on a mobile phone.