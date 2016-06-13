The Hangover News

Fall of Duty

A GUARDSMAN FAINTED AT THE TROOPING THE COLOUR CEREMONY

He fell face-first during the celebration in honour of the Queen’s 90th birthday



A guardsman fainted Saturday while taking part in the annual Trooping the Colour parade, this year held in honour of the Queen’s 90th birthday.

The fallen guard was helped onto a stretcher by other guardsmen, and taken away from the central display at Whitehall in central London.

The ceremony went on as normal, with the rest of the guardsmen holding their positions.

Lasso Justice

A MAN ON HORSEBACK CAUGHT A BIKE THIEF USING HIS LASSO

The cattle rancher figured his rope would be faster than a chase on-foot





A rancher on horseback chased and caught a man who bystanders said was trying to steal a bike from a supermarket car park, lassoing the attempted thief around the ankle on Friday.

“I seen this fella trying to get up to speed on a bicycle,” cattle rancher Robert Borba told a local paper. “I wasn’t going to catch him on foot. I just don’t run very fast.” The woman who owns the stolen bike had tried in vain to catch the thief, helped by others in the Walmart who tried to run after the man.

According to reports, Borba then hitched himself onto his horse and lassoed the thief around the ankle, leaving him trapped while police arrived.

“I use a rope every day,” Borba said, “that’s how I make my living. If it catches cattle pretty good, it catches a bandit pretty good.”

Molotov Cocktail, Anyone?

RUSSIAN FANS CHARGED ENGLAND ONES AFTER THEIR EURO 2016 MATCH

Balaclava-clad fans were seen punching and kicking their rivals in the stadium



Masked Russian football fans were seen setting off banned flares and charging England supporters in the Stade Velodrome after an opening Euro 2016 match between the two national teams, with UEFA expected to open disciplinary proceedings over the violence in the stadium.

“We will have a fine from UEFA, so I understand,” said Vitaly Mutko, Russian sports minister, speaking to a Russian sport news agency according to the Guardian. “We behaved incorrectly.”

After the match ended on Saturday night, balaclava-wearing Russian fans reportedly charged over a barrier towards England supporters, punching and kicking some, according to Reuters. The violence in the stadium followed two days of confrontations between English, Russian and local fans and the police with broken bottles hurled and tear gas sprayed by police officers to disperse the crowds.

Tragedy in Orlando

A MAN IN FLORIDA KILLED AT LEAST 50 PEOPLE IN AN LGBT CLUB SHOOTING

The gunman’s attack was labelled an act of terrorism by the FBI





A gunman killed at least 50 people – according to Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer – and injured more than 50, in a rampage that began at approximately 2AM in Pulse, an Orlando LGBT nightclub.

“Everyone get out of pulse and keep running,” read a post from Pulse’s Facebook page at 2.09AM. Within hours, the incident had been labelled by the FBI as an act of terrorism, whether domestic or international.

The gunman was killed by law enforcement after a prolonged shooting spree involving a hostage situation. An “assault-type” rifle and unidentified device were found on the shooter’s body. The shooting followed another in Orlando the night before, where 22-year-old singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed after a gig by a gunman, who then shot himself.