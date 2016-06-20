The Hangover News

Spaceman Returned

TIM PEAKE CAME BACK TO EARTH AFTER SIX MONTHS IN SPACE

He couldn’t walk yet, but looked happy to be back among the “smells of Earth”

(via)

British astronaut Tim Peake returned to Earth on Saturday, after six months spent on the International Space Station. Peake dropped back to Earth with two other crew members, parachuting into the Kazakhstan desert inside a Soyuz space capsule.

On arrival, a weak-looking Peake said he felt “truly elated; the smells of Earth are just so strong. Just so good to be back on Earth. I’ll look forward to seeing the family.”

Peake’s been wheeled out at various points during his time on the ISS, from the Brit Awards to New Year’s Eve. News broadcasters also thought it relevant to play back voicemails he left for his parents in his first month in space.

He wasn’t able to walk yet, since his bones would have become brittle and his muscles slack after so long in lower-gravity conditions.

Fascist Fundamentals

THE SUSPECTED KILLER OF JO COX APPEARED IN COURT ON SATURDAY

He gave his name to the court as “Death to traitors, freedom for Britain”

(Court sketch by Elizabeth Cook)

(via)

Thomas Mair, the 52-year-old man arrested in suspicion of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox, made his first appearance in court on Saturday, stating his name as “death to traitors, freedom for Britain.”

Mair has been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon – the knife with which he repeatedly stabbed Cox on Thursday afternoon.

Material relating to far-right and white supremacist groups were found when his home was searched, according to the Guardian.

Violence in Istanbul

TURKISH RADIOHEAD FANS WERE ATTACKED AT A LISTENING PARTY

They were believed to have been targeted for drinking alcohol during Ramadan

(via)

Turkish Radiohead fans who’d gathered in a record shop to listen to the band’s most recent album were reportedly attacked by about 20 people on Friday, allegedly for drinking alcohol and listening to music during Ramadan.

Video from the event and attack happened to be live-streamed on Periscope, and later shared online.

“Our hearts go out to those attacked tonight at Velvet IndieGround in Istanbul,” Radiohead wrote, in a statement about the incident. “We hope that someday we will be able to look back on such acts of violent intolerance as things of the ancient past. For now, we can only offer our fans in Istanbul our love and support.”

Salford Ecstasy

THREE 12-YEAR-OLD GIRLS WERE HOSPITALISED AFTER TAKING ECSTASY

They were said to have taken “teddy tablets” on Saturday night

Not the “teddy tablets” from this story (Photo by Willy Turner via)

(via)

Three 12-year-old girls were in hospital on Sunday after taking ecstasy pills on Saturday night. They were found collapsed in Salford, after a woman described bumping into the girls out in the street.

“Two of the girls approached me and they asked for a cigarette,” said 26-year-old woman, speaking to the Manchester Evening News. “One of them was a grey colour in the face. Her eyes were rolling and she was shaking her arm. It was awful.”

The incident follows news earlier this year of the death of a 17-year-old girl from Liverpool, after taking what was labelled a “Mastercard” E pill.