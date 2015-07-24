Has WWE Kicked Hulk Hogan Out of Its Hall of Fame Because of a Racist Rant?



Hulk Hogan, the 12-time wrestling champ and all-American liar, is having a pretty tough time of it at the moment. He’s in the middle of suing Gawker media over its publication of his sex tape, and now WWE has started taking all mentions of him off its website.

Hogan is no longer listed in the WWE Hall of Fame, despite being inducted way back in 2005, and all of his merchandise has disappeared from the online store. Weirdly, a URL still exists for his “Superstars” profile, but the page redirects to a message telling Hogan fans “You are not authorised to access this page.” He’s also no longer listed as a judge on the MTV show, WWE Tough Enough, which is in the middle of its sixth season.

WWE haven’t commented on why they’re seemingly disassociating themselves from Hogan, but some sites have reported that the split is linked to a 2012 interview that has recently resurfaced, in which Hogan talks about his use of the word “nigger”.





Hogan – real name Terry Bollea – hasn’t commented on what’s going on, although he did tweet this cryptic message:

In the storm I release control,God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be,one love. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan)July 24, 2015

Whether Hogan has done anything new to piss off WWE remains to be seen, but the immediate future looks bleak for devout Hulkmaniacs.