Exclusive: HEALTH Get Plastic Surgery in Their New Video for “STONEFIST”

Following the release of their new album DEATH MAGIC, arguably the most brutal pop record ever created and a strong contender for AOTY 2015, HEALTH have made a video for their second single “STONEFIST” and it is next level beyond comprehension.

Premiering exclusively on Noisey, “STONEFIST” starts off not unlike many contemporary music videos: shots of the band performing rapidly spliced with scenes of women dancing, but something feels a bit… off. When you consider their previous video for “NEW COKE” saw Jupiter Keys “eat a bunch of weird shit and down a gallon of milk” as quickly as he could before projectile vomiting into a toilet for three minutes, you just know this is going somewhere horrible, and it doesn’t take long for things to get really fucking weird.

Without giving too much away: everyone gets extreme plastic surgery to look like a body builder, otherkin, hench Cumberbatch and what quite possibly could be Macklemore.

Watch the video below and read our interview with HEALTH here. If your boss has a weak stomach and for some reason would not appreciate people getting cut open all up in his or her search history, then consider this very NSFW:

HEALTH will be returning to Europe for a run of dates this Autumn, including a headline show at London’s Heaven on October 28. Full dates below:

11/10 – MOJO, Hamburg

12/10 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

13/10 – Berghain, Berlin

17/10 – Meet Fcatory, Prague

19/10 – Mousonturm, Frankfurt

20/10 – Wizeman, Stuttgart

22/10 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

25/10 – Kazimier, Liverpool Music Week

26/10 – Stereo, Glasgow

27/10 – Gorilla, Manchester

28/10 – Heaven, London

30/10 – Pitchfork Festival, Paris

DEATH MAGIC is out now via Fiction Records.