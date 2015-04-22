Help Noisey Win a Webby Because We Love You

Hey, you! Do you like doing nice things for other people? Did I see you hold the door for your co-worker this morning? Maybe you bought your Dad a box of delicious donut holes. Whatever the motion, the bottom line is this: doing nice things is tight. We’re all about doing nice things over here at Noisey, which is why we’re asking for all of our loyal fans to do something nice today and vote for us in this year’s Webby Awards!

Yes, you’re reading that right. You see, peoples’ favorite destination for music coverage across all genres, Noisey, has been graciously nominated for “Best Music Site of 2015.” Deep breaths. We’re honored. And we’d be even more honored if you helped us win—which you can do right here.

In case you need a quick refresher on what we’re all about over here at Noisey, we’ve got everything from documentaries to series on popular music scenes to badass profiles on rock stars—there’s truly nothing that is, ahem, too outrageous to satiate our music palate. Basically, our objective is to provide you with coverage of all types of music without making you want to rip your hair out from apathy and boredom.

So, can we get back to why you came here? We appreciate you. We love you. Hell, without you, we wouldn’t be here. Show us some love by voting for Noisey here in this year’s Webby Awards. It’ll take five seconds.

