Here Are The Rap Lyrics That Didn’t Make It Onto Sprite Cans

Sprite has had a long and storied history of working with rap musicians, starting in the mid 80s when the beverage sponsor headlined Ricky Walker’s second ever Fresh Fest tour, headlined by Run-DMC. It continued with the hiring of Darryl Cobbin, who marketed Sprite by appealing specifically to hip-hop culture. In The Big Payback, Dan Charnas explains Cobbin’s mentality: ”The biggest connective word for Cobbin was ‘clear’: no additives, no bullshit. Sprite had no caffeine—or, in the language of hip-hop, no ‘hype.’ Hip-hop was, at base, about ‘keeping it real.’ Cobbin relayed these ideas to Sprite’s general market advertising agency, Lowe Lintas & Partners, which came back with a three-part slogan: Image is nothing. Thirst is everything. Obey your thirst.”

Recently, Sprite has brought real hip-hop back again, this time by placing famous lyrics from artists like Nas, Biggie, Rakim, and Drake on their cans. It’s a smart move, since fans of these artists will be able to potentially collect the cans, and haters will be able to physically deem the lyrics trash by dunking them into a bin. But what about the musicians that love rapping about Sprite who didn’t get to be a part of the project? Fortunately, we used our amazing journalism skills to procure the list of lyrics that didn’t get to make it on the Sprite cans.

Slava P is a 7UP kinda guy – @SlavaP