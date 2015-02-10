Here’s the Video of Kanye West’s Maybe Drunk Comments at the Grammys After Party

In case you’ve been avoiding humanity, you probably heard about the Grammys and that they happened last night. (If you want to experience it again, give our live blog a quick read.) Below is a video from Kanye’s post-Grammys interview on E!. There are a lot of great Kanye quotes in here—in particular when he says Beck should’ve “given his award to Beyonce” after winning over Beyonce—so it’s worth watching the whole thing. We know this video quality is pretty bad right now, but it’s the best I can find and I don’t have DVR. We’ll update it once we find a better quality video.

In the meantime, Kia Makarechi over at Vanity Fair transcribed the Beck bit of it.

“I don’t even know what [Beck] said. I just know that, the Grammys, if they want real artists to keep coming back, they need to stop playing with us. We aren’t going to play with them no more. “Flawless.” Beyoncé’s video. And Beck needs to respect artistry, he should have given his award to Beyoncé. At this point, we tired of it. What happens is, when you keep on diminishing art, and not respecting the craft, and smacking people in the face after they deliver monumental feats of music, you’re disrespectful to inspiration. We, as musicians, have to inspire people who go to work every day, and they listen to that Beyoncé album, and they feel like it takes them to a different place. And then they do this promotional event, and they’ll run the music over somebody’s speech, the artist, because they want commercial advertising. We aren’t playing with them anymore. And by the way, I got my wife, my daughter, and I got my clothing line, so I’m not going to do nothing that would put my daughter at risk, but I am here to fight for creativity. That’s why I didn’t say anything tonight, but you all knew what it meant when ‘Ye stepped on that stage.”

Yeezy season approachin’.