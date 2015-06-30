‘Habits’: The Punk Animals Perfect High Fives and Discuss Unloved Mums By Lauren Monger June 30, 2015, 6:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Read more comics by Lauren Monger at her Tumblr. Tagged:clem, Comics!, familial love, friendship, grilling, Habits, high fives, KYLE, lauren monger, moms, punk animals, veggie burgers, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Here’s How Much ‘Real News’ You Can Get from Celebrity Twitter Alone 01.30.17 By Lonnie Nadler Get to Know the Memes of the Alt-Right and Never Miss a Dog-Whistle Again 01.26.17 By Justin Caffier Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers in Supergirl How ‘Supergirl’ Mirrors My Own Coming-Out Process 01.24.17 By Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya ‘There’s No Perfect BJ Technique’ and More Realistic Sex Advice 01.23.17 By Frankie Miren