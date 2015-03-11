Hold On To Your Emotions, the First Trailer for the New Kurt Cobain Documentary Just Dropped

Hold on to your fucking emotions, because the first trailer (above) for Montage of Heck aka the first authorised documentary about Kurt Cobain just dropped, and it is gut-wrenching.

His is a story that has been told and re-told, but Montage of Heck is an exception in that it was made with the full cooperation of his family and friends and given authorization to use Nirvana’s music – released and unreleased. With Courtney Love and their daughter, Frances Bean, credited as executive producers alongside Acadamy Award nominated director Brett Morgen, the documentary includes never-before-seen home videos, Cobain’s personal artwork and interviews from those closest to him.

How much more is it possible to know about the personal life of a man whose childhood diaries have already been printed and mass-published? Montage of Heck is about to show us and we are all definitely going to cry.

