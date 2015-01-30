All Music Should Be as Weird as Hot Nerds’ ‘Room One Flatulator’

We live in very strange times. There are rural Chinese villagers who can watch hardcore fetish porn, rich, neo-luddites opting to live in mud huts, and flying robots will soon be able to air-drop you groceries. The world is really weird, but not much contemporary music reflects this weirdness.

Luckily, there’s Hot Nerds, an up-and-coming San Diego band signed to Justin Pearson‘s Three One G label. Their spastic, demented, synth-heavy sound encapsulates all the insanity that is 2015.

Videos by VICE

This song, “One Room Flatulator,” is from the group’s upcoming album, Strategically Placed Bananas, out on March 10. You can pre-order it here.