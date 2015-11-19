‘Hoverboards’ Are Now Illegal in New York City

Intrepid VICE editor Drew Millard steering his hoverboard through LA. Photo by Mike Pearl

“Hoverboards” don’t really hover, and they aren’t really even boards. They’re basically just RipStiks with motors, but no one seems to want to admit that. But whatever you call them, riding one in New York City can get you a ticket.

Gothamist reported that the NYPD made the status of swegways official earlier this week in the form of a since-deleted tweet, which read: “Be advised that the electric hoverboard is illegal as per NYC Admin. Code 19-176.2.”

Apparently, if you’re caught (not) hovering on your (not) board on the (not-so) mean streets of the Big Apple, you could be fined $500 [€468]. Good thing that Missy Elliott video where guys did handstands on them already dropped.

The declaration that these boards are illegal stems from their classification as motorized vehicles that can’t be registered by the DMV. “Even though they aren’t in the DMV’s list of expressly prohibited motor vehicles, they are considered motorized self-balancing devices, similar to Segways,” wrote Gothamist.

Consider this one more reason to finally make that move to LA: Starting January 1, when new legislation takes effect, Californians will be able to “hoverboard” all they want.