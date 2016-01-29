How Mafia Pizzeria Drug Fronts Inspired One of the Most Complex Criminal Trials Ever

September 1984 photo of Mafia boss Tommaso Buscetta arriving in Rome’s airport after being extradited from Brazil to testify for the ‘Pizza Connection’ case. (AP Photo)

On the morning of April 9, 1984, legions of federal agents swarmed homes and pizzerias across America. They found all sorts of guns, thousands of rounds of ammo, and a shit ton of cash. Soon the numbers grew, with more people bagged by international law enforcement.

Nearly three years later, in March 1987, 17 of those people, two of them allegedly crime family executives, were found guilty in federal court in Downtown Manhattan for orchestrating an international, Mafia-led narcotics ring that stretched from Brazil to Sicily, and from New York to the rural Midwest. According to the feds, the mobsters used neighborhood Italian-American pizzerias as fronts for cash—and, of course, heroin.

The Pizza Connection, as it was wonderfully dubbed in newspapers, produced one of the longest-running criminal trials in American history. The prosecution team originally said it would last six or seven months—it lasted 17. What resulted was an astonishing legal circus that sucked in 35 defendants in total and cost at least $50 million [€46 million EUR].

By the end, only 19 people actually stood trial, as other suspects had their charges cleared. One of them—who was believed to have skipped town after posting bail—was found dead in a garbage bag in Brooklyn. And while lawyers were delivering their closing arguments, another defendant was shot three times after leaving the since-closed Balducci’s Italian market in Greenwich Village. (He survived and eventually pleaded guilty from his hospital bed.) Two others pleaded out for lesser charges, and another was acquitted.

Needless to say, the case made for a massive media spectacle, and it seemed to reflect the old mafia adage that aspiring made men should steer clear of drugs. But decades later, the Pizza Connection saga arguably serves as a parable for how the application of justice en masse can spin wildly out of control.

“It was a trial with no end in sight involving a billion puzzle pieces,” David Amoruso, an expert on organized crime and founder of the website Gangsters Inc., told me. “All its participants—defendants, lawyers, prosecutors, jurors, and the judge—had to do their best not to be driven totally insane.”

The early-morning raids in 1984 were the result of a four year investigation conducted by the FBI. It was an operation that spanned several continents, tying together two major organized crime affiliates: the original Sicilian Mafia, and the Bonanno crime family, in New York. There were arrests made in Switzerland, Italy, Newark, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

According to federal prosecutors—who were led by Assistant US Attorney Louis Freeh—the groups wove a globalized web. Morphine was procured from Turkey; heroin was processed in Sicily; and through a shadow network of banks and brokers, dozens of pizzerias—some newly minted—were used to fan the product out across the United States. Cocaine was also sent from South America, prosecutors said in their summation, and sales were secretly transferred through “suitcases full of cash.”

At the time of the raids, William French Smith, the US attorney general, called it ”the most significant case involving heroin trafficking by traditional organized crime that has ever been developed by the Government.” In all, between 1979 and 1984, 1,650 pounds [750 kilos] of heroin was smuggled into the country through this scheme, according to the feds. The street value of the heroin was said to be $1.65 billion [€1.5 billion].

Naturally, the mob bosses were alleged to be the chief provocateurs. In the US, that was Salvatore “Toto” Catalano, a boss of the Bonanno clan, who owned a bakery in Queens and barely spoke any English. (According to mob lore, the idea to start a massive heroin ring was actually his predecessor Carmine Galante’s—but the old boss got whacked in 1979 when he was murdered at a restaurant.) Catalano’s status as a “zip“—or a Sicilian-born mafioso who immigrated to America—connected him to Gaetano Badalamenti, one of the former heads of the Sicilian Mafia in Palermo. The day before the FBI crackdown in the US, Gaetano and his son, Vito, were arrested in Madrid by Spanish police after years of intense surveillance.

Catalano and Badalamenti deployed soldiers to do the legwork. They established relatives and friends both in Sicily, and in a string of pizza fronts across the country. (The man who was shot, Pietro Alfano, was Gaetano’s cousin, who ran a pizzeria in Illinois.) And the vast majority of those involved were Sicilian, and didn’t speak English—which produced one of the first major obstacles that dragged the trial on.

“Many of their conversations were not just in the Sicilian dialect, but in code,” Amoruso said. “On top of that, men remained silent and loyal to Cosa Nostra, refusing to reveal to authorities anything about the operation.”

When presented with some of the feds’ tens of thousands of wiretapped phone conversations—which comprised the bulk of the case—Badalamenti, who was one of the only two defendants to actually testify in the trial, admitted that they were, in fact, using code. Drugs were never spoken about; instead, there was much talk of “precious stones,” “shirts,” and “precious cotton.”

Meanwhile, violence engulfed the trial almost from the start. Around the time it began in October 1985, a civil crime war broke out in Sicily against Badalamenti’s people, which put the boss and his cohorts in danger—even in New York City. And in December 1986, Gaetano Mazzara (his pizzeria was New Jersey) was found dead while out on bail. At one point during deliberations, a juror even recused herself from the case, after allegedly receiving a death threat.

These things, naturally, scared the shit out of everyone.

“After that, several of the other defendants asked to have their bail revoked and go inside,” Pierre Leval, the federal judge presiding over the case, told theNew Yorker‘s Jeffrey Toobin in 2009. Even Leval himself grew weary: He later admitted that he, too, stopped taking the subway to the federal courthouse in Foley Square, out of fear for his life. “They kill judges all the time in Sicily, and I was counting on the idea of ‘when in Rome,’ you know?” he said.

In the end, while the rest of the defendants were given shorter sentences, the alleged masterminds—Badalamenti and Catalano—were handed 45 years each in a federal penitentiary. Badalamenti died in prison in 2004, and Catalano was released in 2009, after serving 29 years of his term.

A Forest Hills, Queens pizzeria that—under previous management—was allegedly wrapped up in the heroin trade. Photo by the author

Most of the implicated pizza parlors in the New York area have closed, or are under new management. When I entered Al Dente’s, in Forest Hills, Queens—one of the alleged former fronts—on a recent afternoon, there was no tangible sign of past criminality.