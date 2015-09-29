How Pablo Escobar’s Legacy of Violence Drives Today’s Cartel Wars – Part 1

Pablo Escobar was the mastermind of drug trafficking and narco terrorism in Colombia during the 1980s. He transformed the city of Medellin into the cocaine capital of the world, and pioneered a model that almost every major criminal organization would later adopt.

Countries around the globe are still grappling with the aftermath of Escobar’s reign 20 years after his death, from the hired killers he trained as his army of underage hitmen to the remote cocaine labs and clandestine air strips in the jungles of Peru helping feed the world’s hunger for coke.

In part one of our three-part documentary, we meet two DEA agents who spent years on the trail of the elusive king of cocaine and became the basis for Netflix’s show, Narcos.