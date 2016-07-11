How Prison Inmates Get Porn

This article originally appeared on VICE US

In many prisons, the most valuable commodity is not tobacco or even hard drugs, but smut. Not everyone gets high or smokes, but every inmate jerks off, out of loneliness or horniness or sheer boredom. During my 21 years of incarceration in America, the one thing that I missed more than anything else was the company of a woman, especially as I had no conjugal visits while in the feds.

The most common form of porn that’s circulated in prison is photocopied smut magazines, though modeling magazines that don’t have nudity are also popular. Often, actual hardcore porn mags are smuggled in by correctional officers looking to make some extra money. If you have a magazine in its entirety, it can be hawked to other inmates for upwards of €180, depending on what condition it’s in. The owners then make copies and resell them in black-and-white for €20 a pop. Copies (e.g. copies of copies) of spreads or certain pin-ups are then sold for a stamp a page, and prisoners often trade when they get bored of “their girls.”

The other popular form of sexual entertainment is photos from the web that friends or family on the outside print out in bundles, then send through snail mail. A porn DVD—extremely rare in prison—can bring several hundred dollars to the officer who smuggled it in; phones with downloaded porn videos are sold for upward of €450.

“It’s crazy the prices we pay,” one prisoner recently told me over the phone. “But then again, it’s prison. Checking out a little porn is all a guy really has to look forward to.”

Since most prisons nationwide have banned porn, prisoners will go to great lengths to both preserve and conceal their collections. Depending on the individual institution’s rules, punishments can range from confiscation or time in solitary confinement to disciplinary transfers to new criminal charges for the introduction or possession of sexually explicit materials. Some prisons have made masturbation, even without porn, an infraction.

To get some insight about how prisoners share smut today, we talked to several prisoners doing time around the nation to learn how they get porn in, how it’s traded among inmates, and what it’s like to hide something that free Americans spend countless hours with each day.

Prisoner One

31 Years Old

Serving Ten Years at FCI Beckley in West Virginia for Crystal Meth Distribution