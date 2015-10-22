This Is How You Dominate Men with Money

A lot of girls want to become financial dominatrixes because it looks like a magic way to get easy money. They think you can just call some dude a loser and get free shoes. Well, that’s not exactly how it works or even what it’s about. It’s both an art and a science. I have been an online financial dominatrix for more than three years, and I am also a lifestyle financial dominatrix, which means that I exchange financial power in all of my personal relationships. Before I ever became an online fin domme, I was practicing financial domination with the people I dated. Back then, I had no idea fin dom was even a thing, much less a niche BDSM scene. It was just the natural order of things for me.

So you can imagine how thrilled I was when I finally got the internet and discovered there was a whole scene of women using the skill of domination to make bank. I was down to participate and found my calling in doing so. Since I’ve become a professional fin domme, I have received gifts ranging from trips abroad to being named a beneficiary in a fin sub’s will. I even have my own live-in slave who is completely controlled by me financially. I’ve also met many other dommes with whom I have become very close friends. Needless to say, fin dom has been very good to me.

Videos by VICE

So what is fin dom? It’s like any other form of BDSM. When you think of other types of domination, like pegging an ass with a strap-on, you know the domme is overpowering the sub with that toy. It’s the same in financial domination, except the power exchange is through the transfer of money.

Although many males practice fin dom, the majority who do so are females, like myself. Contrary to the picture you probably have in your head of a sniveling weakling with mommy issues, many subs are actually accomplished leaders. Successful men are attracted to giving away their earnings to women like me because they yearn for the freedom and release of not being in control. They want the peace of not having responsibilities nagging at their ass all day. Instead, they have some fun dominatrix nagging at their wallet.

Think about it. Money represents power. It gives us the ability to attain life’s necessities and have the experiences that we want. As a domme, it’s an incredible feeling to know that I can take away a man’s ability to have some of the things that he wants—but it’s even better to know that he’s giving it to me willingly.

For instance, I have a live-in fin slave bitch named Stevo. He first served me online, and our relationship evolved from there. To be honest, building a real connection with a slave is your best bet if you want to make a living as a fin domme. You need to be that superior goddess next door who never fucks him but is always there to dig in his wallet. Play that role in his life and do it because you enjoy it.

Taking your fin sub’s money ultimately changes his life. Stevo was what we call in fin dom parlance a “community whore.” He bounced from domme to domme, made the “timewasters” lists (we’ll get to that), and paid fin domme after fin domme looking for someone to rule over his fucked-up life and change it for the better. He spent immense amounts of money looking for the right chemistry with a domme and frequented strip clubs in his desperate search for abuse. We are talking about a man who is twice divorced because of his fin dom habit; a man who admittedly raced home from his honeymoon to spend $700 (€618) online in a desperate haze of remorse about his days-old vanilla marriage that had no BDSM, no financial domination, and no sweet abuse.

Now that he is under my control, there are no strip clubs. He can’t afford it, I have made sure of that. Does he miss it? Hell no. He is living the dream. But if he did miss it, it wouldn’t matter. He does not have the money to support that bad habit. I have removed it from not only his wants but also the list of things that he has the power to do. He gave me that power when he gave me control over his money.

Watch: Our Documentary About Cash Slaves

If you want to become a professional fin dom like me, there are some essential points that you have to understand about the work that goes on behind the scenes. The first thing you should know is that the nature of fin dom is very up and down. When you first get started, don’t allow yourself to be discouraged by the apparent lack of fin subs. Remember, it’s not actually about the money, it’s about dominating and controlling men. If you focus on that, the money will follow. Also, don’t be discouraged by so-called “time wasters.” As you gain your fin dom street smarts—the only way to get them is by paying your dues—you will learn to spot them almost immediately. Ask any vet in fin dom and she will tell you she can spot the “game players” and “time wasters” from a mile away. Just be sure not to run around complaining about your run-ins with these guys, because the subs generally view that as being bitter and naive. A whining domme is an instant boner-killer for subs.

Don’t fall victim to “tragi-domming.” Tragi-domming is when you try to guilt fin subs into tributing gifts and money by boohooing. It won’t work, and it makes you look weak. And of course, you don’t want to be an “insta domme,” which is the domme version of being a “time waster.” This is someone who isn’t really a domme, but gets involved for the promise of easy money. By doing so, she scams fin subs out of financial sacrifices that they wanted to make to a real domme. The insta-domme is a watered down version of a fin domme and can usually be spotted by her nonstop query of “where are the pigs at?” and her lack of interest in anything remotely BDSM related, except fin dom.

Another thing to remember as a fin domme is to be yourself. Although you might want to take the time to observe and learn from fin dommes who are already on the scene, you have to stay true to who you are. There are about a bazillion fucking fin dommes these days, so the objective is to stand out from the rest of the crowd. Now, don’t run and do something degrading like show your ass. Just bring your own special brand of uniqueness to the game.

Fin subs want control. You have to find a way to exercise that over them in order to extract their money.

Fin subs are looking for that confident dominant woman who is above the drama. She has goals and knows how to milk a man’s desperation to get whatever she wants. You’ve gotta be willing to promote the fuck out of yourself online to get a share of what is going on. So get your hustler mentality going and don’t be jealous of what other fin dommes have. Never hate the player, hate the game. If you work your ass off like they do, you can have success in fin dom.

Don’t forget to learn some skills. Do you know how to remotely control someone else’s computer? Might want to take some time to figure that out. Those are the kinds of skills you are going to need to be a successful fin domme. Remember these fin subs want control. You have to find a way to exercise that over them in order to extract their money. Also, familiarize yourself with safe, anonymous ways to get paid online. Tributes in the form of gift certificates are a no brainer and are anonymous for both parties. But don’t be tempted to use Pay Pal, because they do not support adult transactions and will take actions against your account. Make sure you have an email with your fin domme name instead of some old one you don’t want to be associated with. Simple common sense saves a lot of trouble later on.

You should also join a cam verify site like findoms.com. This will help the sub behind the keyboard know that you are the hot fox you say you are and not some dude even uglier than he is posing as a lady. And for crying out loud, it’s 2015, start social media accounts just for fin domming. The wider the net you cast, the better your chances are of meeting a great fin sub in the sea of fetish-loving jerkers out there.

Fin dom has changed my life. I feel like I am the luckiest girl in the world because my lifestyle, my hobby, and my career are all the same thing. And my fin subs are not only complete bitches for me, they are a part of my family and stable. They are glad to contribute to my happy little fucked up BDSM existence. But I was born a domme. You can learn BDSM techniques, but you’re either naturally a dominant or you’re not. And no matter how many tips I tell you, it will come down to how hard you are willing to work for it. Your success in fin dom depends on how much you love controlling men and whether you are real enough to get boys to believe in you.

Want to give Mixtrix your money? Hit her up on Twitter, visit her website, and follow her on Instagram.