I Interviewed a Porn Star About Deathcore and Stagediving

As I was covering the flesh-bathed porno fest that is the AVN Convention, I began to notice a few things. One, I very quickly become inoculated against nudity and sex. It was all around me, in the form of sex toys, fetish gear, porn DVDs being distributed like Halloween candy, and also live IRL nudity (and occasionally, IRL sexual activity). Two, I noticed that everyone who worked in the adult industry—performers, behind-the-scenes people, whatever—were aggressively normal and chill. (It was the people who actually attended the AVNs as fans who were the weirdos.)

Case in point: On Friday, I met Necro Nicki, of the Burning Angel empire. Nicki hails from Orange County, California and came up in the hardcore and metalcore scene down there. She’s been in porn for about ten months, and she loves it. She was hanging out at the Burning Angel booth in the AVN Convention’s main floor, and her boss, Friend of Noisey Joanna Angel, suggested that she and I talk about music. While we were talking, she had a gazillion dudes keep coming up to her asking for pictures with her (her first full-length, BBQ Tit Masters—a parody of BBQ Pit Masters, duhh—was recently released, so she’s a trending topic among porn enthusiasts), but she took it all in stride as we discussed metalcore, the ethics of stagediving, and her budding career as a music journalist.

[Editor’s Note: A lot of the links in here are NSFW, so if you’re at work, uh, don’t click them. Or do, whatever. I don’t actually care.]

Noisey: What kind of music are you into?

Necro Nicki: I’m into a lot of death metal and deathcore. I’ve been in a lot of bands.

Really?

I’m into death metal, technical death metal, and djent. I like harsh vocals. Right now, actually, I’m working on a project with Max Murder. He gave me some music recently. Some of his music is actually in porn. So I thought that was kind of cool. We’ve become friends and then, I don’t know. For me, I’ve always wanted music to be involved with whatever I do and that’s why I felt like Burning Angel was perfect for me. It’s punk porn and they’re into like all different types of alternative styles and music. And I do band interviews for the Burning Angel website and I’ve done quite a few of them. I really enjoy them.

Cool. Who have you interviewed?

I’ve done Ministry. I interviewed Sin Quirin, their guitarist. I interviewed The Mentors. Ugh…I’m trying to think of all the other bands that I’ve done. I’ve done…Witchaven was my most recent! They’re like a heavy thrash band. I’ve done quite a few. I think I’ve done at least like five or six so far that have been on the website and then I have more that are coming out. So yeah, I want that to be something continuous that I do with Burning Angel because I really like that and I think that’s one thing that kind of sets the company apart and goes to a different audience. You know, because I think it goes with the style of the chicks, especially alternative because it’s kind of hot. Dudes think that chicks are hot if they like the same music.

Do you have a specific type of music you want playing when you do your scenes?

It depends on the type of scene. It would be cool, like say, if it was like a crazy hardcore blowjob scene and it was like in a mood of it being really dark and edgy, that’d be cool to have some heavy metal. I do private webcam sessions on Skype, and I notice when I have something really heavy like Thy Art Is Murder, I’m like fucking gagging on my dildo harder, beating myself with it in time with the music.

If you could be in any band in the world, what would it be?

Oooh, and I just like took over the vocalist position?

You would get bestowed that musician’s power. So, even if you couldn’t play guitar, you would be as good as their guitarist would be.

I would actually pick Thy Art Is Murder. They’re a deathcore band. One of my favorite songs is called “Whore to a Chainsaw.” The breakdowns are insane. They’re one of my favorite bands. I have them as my ringtone on my phone.

Can you explain to me the difference between all of those different types of metal that you were talking about? Like deathtrash, deathcore, technical death…

Yeah. I mean, nowadays, there are so many different types of genres. Like, I’ve been in bands who have had like six genres in one that they want to claim because they have that influence. For thrash, it’s more of like an old school kind of like metal, like Testament, like the drums are kind of a little…I wouldn’t say so soft, but kind of fast. It’s just that the drums aren’t really heavy or anything. I would say death metal just kind of has a heavier…it’s like a heavier version of thrash. So, it’s like a classic, still a more modern day classic death metal. And now and today, technical, is when you get an eight-string guitar and the guitar is just like crazy.

Then deathcore is kind of like a mix between death metal and hardcore. Hardcore, a lot of musicians like to say that it’s a little simpler. The drums are just heavy, harder. Hardcore is my favorite, even though it’s more of like a simple style. I feel like it really brings it up and that’s usually when the pit opens up and gets all crazy.



Necro Nicki has a tattoo on her stomach that says “HARDCORE.” Here is a picture of it.

When was the last time you got in the pit?

I don’t go into the pit as often as I did in my prime because I’ve gotten concussions, black eyes, a broken nose, and now my work comes from my face so I can’t risk it. Back in high school, I was kind of angry and I would go into the pit and take out my aggression. The last time I really pitted hard was when I saw The Ghost Inside. It was at The Observatory in Santa Ana and there were a lot of people and everyone was just beating down and you couldn’t get out if you wanted to.

What is your opinion on stagediving? There was a big debate about it in the punk community recently.

Oh really? I like stagediving. I’m pretty good. I do this cool like torpedo dive, where I get onstage and then jump and just kind of go spin-spin-spin and then jump. What’s cool about being a girl is that a lot of dudes, they want to keep you in the air because they want to feel you up and grope you. I’ve had long-ass fucking stagedives where I’ve been in the air for like ten or 15 minutes. The worst to me is when people just jump on the crowd and start walking on heads. You could kill someone like that. Stagediving can be pretty dangerous if you’re at a show where that’s happening a lot and you’re in the front. You’re constantly having to defend yourself.

Do you have an interview question you’ve always wanted to be asked?

Well, I would like you to ask something that you think would offend me. Put me on the spot.

Something that I think would offend you?

I always get nice questions. I’ve never had someone ask me something that made me feel uncomfortable.

OK. What’s the biggest, smelliest poop you’ve ever taken?

It was probably like over a foot long and probably as wide as like a fifty-cent piece. I was really proud of it.

