An Indiana Man Has Been Convicted of Stealing Brains from a Former Hospital for the Insane

An Indiana man has been convicted of stealing human brains from a former hospital for the insane before selling them on eBay. Reuters reports that David Charles, aged 23, broke into the Indiana Medical History Museum on multiple occasions to steal jars of brains, before selling them online.

Charles was caught after leaving a bloody fingerprint on a piece of paper at the museum. When police searched his home they recovered 80 jars of human tissue, according to court documents, although it’s worth pointing out these weren’t all brains. Other items Charles stole from the museum included a baby scale, an EKG machine, and 10 medical scopes.

As there’s no specific criminal charge for the theft and sale of brain matter, Charles was found guilty instead of six counts of receiving stolen property and burglary and was sentenced to a year of home detention.

If you’re wondering how much a brain goes for on eBay nowadays, Charles was selling them at six jars for $600 dollars [€565], although it’s not clear whether there was a discount for bulk purchasing.

