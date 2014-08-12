Inside Canada’s New Corporate Weed System

In this episode of Canadian Cannabis, Damian visits two gigantic weed factories in Ontario to check out what kind of bud the government has legally authorised. He also chats with pot activists throughout British Columbia to get their take on the new licensed producer system. And, lastly, we visited a private pot grower who has a medical grow license, but is being squeezed out by Canada’s new medical marijuana program: the MMPR.

