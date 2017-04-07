Inside the Shady World of PlayStation Network Account Resellers

A few weeks ago, Mic Fok got a weird email. The person writing it claimed they’d been playing Overwatch on a PlayStation Network account for more than six months, but the password had changed recently. But why would Fok know anything about this random dude’s account? As it turns out, they’d “purchased” Fok’s account through a website called PSN Games, one of many businesses trafficking in the selling of cheap games by sketchy means.

The individual who bought Fok’s account was an Overwatch fan named Bennett Eglinton. “Hello I purchased overwatch from psngames.org and this email was used as the account info,” reads an email from Eglinton, sent in early March. “However the password I was given for the PlayStation Network sign in no longer works. Did you happen to change it? Can I get the new info.”

Taken aback, Fok pressed Eglinton for more information, and informed him he probably got scammed; Fok was still using this account. After Eglinton was able to produce Fok’s old (and legitimate) password, he stopped responding to the emails. That’s when he contacted me, and put me in touch with Eglinton, who passed along the PSN Games confirmation email with Fok’s password.

Continue reading on Waypoint.