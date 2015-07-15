Pretty Gretchen Teaches Dogs How to Get the ‘Frida Face’ By Julian Glander July 15, 2015, 1:55am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Go check out Julian Glander’s Twitter, Instagram, and blog. Tagged:Comics!, dogs, FRIDA FACE, Frida Kahlo, jerks, julian glander, make up videos, PLEASE LOOK AT ME, pretty gretchen, tutorial, Vice comics, VICE US, YouTube Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The State of the College Bro in 2017 03.30.17 By Mike Pearl Bernie, an app created by Justin Long, helps Tinder and Happn users to automate the swiping and chatting that goes along with making a connection online. Photos by Gifriends. How Hackers Are Helping Dating Site Users Find True Love 03.29.17 By Natalie Shutler Should You Get Married in Your Twenties? An Investigation 03.29.17 By Devin Pacholik We Dissected a Brain to Understand What Happens When You Die 03.28.17 By Julian Morgans