The Weirdest Sex Toys I Found in Amsterdam Sex Shops



A handmade cock-drill.



A few months ago, I travelled to Amsterdam to explore the ways the city utilises its label as Europe’s sex capital. My first stop was obviously the Red Light District, where I spent a few days smoking hash and talking to local sex shop owners while desperately trying to find a story to shoot.

Whilst absentmindedly hanging out in those stores, I started to photograph the most unusual items I could find on offer. Eventually, I gathered a collection of about 60 pictures that I believe show exactly how creative humans can be when our orgasms are at stake.

Videos by VICE

This is part of that collection.

See more of Sergei’s work here



A cock cap. It helps a man keep his erection without reaching orgasm until his partner unlocks it.

A contraption that allows you to hold your partner’s head when receiving oral sex.

An aluminium dildo for those who enjoy the way cold metal feels.

A plush cap with a cock on the top; apparently very popular among the Chinese visitors of the Dutch capital.

A dick in the shape of a boot or a boot in the shape of a dick. You can fuck and beat somebody up at the same time.

A model of porn actor Francois Sagat’s ass. The piece is made of rubber and silicone and weighs around 10 kilos [1.5 st].

A face lock.

A silicone dildo.

Metal anal beads.

A handmade cock-drill.

A massage stick. Meant to be used during foreplay to stimulate the erogenous zones.

A rubber collar.

A metal collar.

A plush rabbit with a huge dick; also popular among Chinese visitors of the Dutch capital.