We Asked a Doctor if a Hickey Can Really Kill You

I’m sure you guys have seen that story going around the web about a Mexican boy who died after his girlfriend gave him a hickey. In case you haven’t, here’s the Cliff’s Note: reportedly, a 17 year old boy called Julio Macias Gonzalez was given a serious love bite by his girlfriend. It caused a blood clot in his neck, which in turn, led to a fatal stroke.

The story sounds crazy. It sounds impossible. I wondered if it was just an urban legend that was duping the internet en masse. When I brought it up with my co-workers, some of them had a vague recollection of a similar story a few years ago. So: was this an old wives’ tale that had just resurfaced, or did the killer hickey really strike again? I was freaking out. I had to learn more.

I wrote a frantic email to the only doctor I know who’d be willing to take my fears seriously: Freddy Vista. He’s our go-to Australian doctor with a fake name to distance his reputation from our dumb questions. Here’s what he said.

VICE: Hey Freddy, is it really possible to die from a hickey? What’s the science behind this?

Dr Freddy Vista: Yes, while extremely rare, there have been past reports of people suffering strokes after receiving hickeys—although I think this is the first documented fatality. Hickeys that have caused strokes have probably done so by applying pressure over one of the carotid arteries, which are the pair of blood vessels that run up either side of your neck and deliver blood to much of your brain. These arteries sit quite close to the surface in your neck, which is why you can feel or sometimes see a pulse there, making them vulnerable to trauma and injury.

So how hard would I have to suck somebody’s neck to create an actual blood clot?