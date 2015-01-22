Will The Follow Up to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ Drop Next Tuesday?

Rumours abound online. Whether it’s Kanye West releasing a three-hour album of spoken word or being enlightened to hot, horny females waiting in “your area”, the speed of the internet is a catalyst that propagates unsubstantiated information as truth. Still, when there’s a few snippets of visual evidence to back a claim up, that’s a different story.

The follow-up to Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city has been anticipated for a minute. The first single – “i” – dropped in September but since then we’ve heard nothing else, bar a performance of an untitled track on the Colbert Report. Fans are wetting their pants to hear new music and yesterday, they could be one step closer to aleviation. Here’s some visual evidence as to why:

As you can see in this photo, a piece of paper stuck on the shelf of popular supermarket Wal-Mart reads “Coming Soon”. It lists Kendrick Lamar next to the date January 27. Does this mean the follow-up to good kid, m.A.A.d city will be released January 27? Some conspiracy theorists seem to think so.

Of course, this could be a hoax – like the fake tracklisting for Lil Wayne’s Sorry For The Wait 2 which appeared online last week. It’s pretty easy to stick paper on a shelve, take a photo of it, and pass it off as fact. If that’s the font Wal-Mart actually use to show off their up-and-coming stock, frankly, I’m disappointed.

It’s too early to pass this off as a fake, though. On January 15, Anthony Tiffith – CEO of Kendrick’s label TDE – posted the below tweet.

Be patient we are close…#TDE — dangeroo kipawaa TDE (@dangerookipawaa) January 15, 2015

All this said, in rap years this could be anywhere between a couple of days and fifteen months of rescheduled release dates.

You can follow Ryan Bassil on Twitter: @RyanBassil