Istanbul Nightclub Attack Leaves At Least 39 Dead on New Year’s Eve

At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured when a gunman opened fire in an Istanbul nightclub packed with revellers celebrating the New Year early Sunday, Turkish officials say.

A manhunt is underway for the attacker, who struck the popular Reina nightclub—an upscale waterfront nightspot, popular with celebrities and foreigners—at about 1:15 a.m. local time, officials say.



“Our security forces have started the necessary operations. God willing, he will be caught in a short period of time,” said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, calling the attack an act of terrorism. Sixteen of the twenty-one victims identified so far are foreigners, said Soylu, with four of the injured in critical condition.

Videos by VICE

Read more on VICE News