Last Night In Lewisham McDonalds, Novelist Was Waiting to Clash But His Competition Never Showed

Dizzee and Titch sparring out to the rooftops of Deja Studios in Stratford, Wiley and Kano in Jammer’s mum’s basement, Chipmunk and Ice Kid trading bars on a zebra crossing; most grime videos before 2009 were filmed with a potato and the best ones took place in public spaces, far from heavily sponsored events and the safety of BBC Radio 1’s security team. Izzie Gibbs, a Northampton road MC, sent for Novelist, ringleader of The Square, on radio earlier this week, Nov invited him to come down to Lewisham and clash outside the local McDonalds.

This was supposed to go down yesterday evening, 9pm, after Izzie Gibbs told Novelist he would be heading down to London. In the hours leading up to the event Izzie Gibbs spent time retweeting praise from his followers – which mostly called Novelist out for (A) wanting to clash in London and (B) calling Izzie “a £2 (€2,5) MC” and then organising a clash outside McDonalds, a restaurant with a pound-saver menu.

These guys are all idiots obviously. Clashing outside McDonalds makes way more sense than clashing on Lord of the Mics. Mcdonalds is the best restaurant in existence. Why would you NOT want to clash outside McDonalds? Food is on deck and there’s no waiting time because, unlike LOTM, you don’t need to book a venue to clash outside McDonalds or charge people £100 (€125) to get in – both people just need to turn up.

Unfortunately, as time went on and Izzie massaged his ego with retweets, it seemed like he wasn’t going to show. Novelist was adamant it was going to happen though – you don’t call someone out and not bother to turn up – and as the clock drew closer to 9PM his crew loitered outside Maccy’s, waiting.

It had been over an hour – Izzie Gibbs wasn’t turning up, and even if he was he was definitely taking the piss – so Novelist left.

Man didn’t come. We been waiting and we’re all going home now. Sorry your such a mug — Novelist (@Novelist) November 17, 2014

Not only did Novelist smack down on Izzie Gibbs by turning up, he also re-released an old song called “Lewisham McDeez”. Listen to that below and watch a video of him and Stormzy “performing” it in Lewisham McDonalds while waiting for Izzie to turn up last night.

So what have we learnt? If you’re big enough to slew a Lewisham man on radio, you’ve got to be able to back it up and come to Lewisham and clash him. Anything else is dead. Novelist wins for holding his ground and being true. I hope someone also got a three-piece select meal. Actually I think a few of The Square are in Further Education so they probably got a free cheeseburger with their student card too.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RyanBassil