James Murphy Made a New Song with Tennis Data

​There are a lot of ways to make ​music. You can play a ​bicycle whe​el with a bow. You can make breakbeats sampled from field recordings of ​you and your​ significant other boning. Or, if you’re James Murphy, you can partner up with IBM and transform algorithmic data generated by professional tennis matches into an ethereal soundscape punctuated by funky-ass dance tunes.

This is number 185 of 187 total tracks generated from the data, which Murphy’s remixed for our listening pleasure. For those of you who’ve wondered what the dude’s been up to besides DJing since the dissolution of LCD Soundsystem, this is certainly one of the more intriguing possible outcomes. Grab your racquets and algorithmic statistics textbooks, kids.

Keep an eye out for Remixes Made With Tennis Data, ​coming out December 19th via IBM.