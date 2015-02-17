“The World’s Shit Without Love” – Here’s Josef Salvat’s Video for “Hustler”

“Hustler” is not a new song, but it is one of Josef Salvat’s finest. Alongside “Every Night” and “Open Season,” “Hustler” cements the Aussie-born, London-based singer’s rep as a talent who combines hook-heavy melodicism—delivered in his uniquely plush tones—with a dusky sensuality, and this video for “Hustler” merely underscores this notion, while deepening the song’s inherent ambiguity.

“I’ve got the body of a lover with a masochist’s brain…” sings Salvat. Is he a tart with a heart of gold? Does he want to be good, but he can’t help being bad? Is he sexually omnivorous because he’s searching for fulfillment where he only find emptiness? Is everyone destined to find true love? Don’t look to Salvat for answers but drink in this video and this song because both are rather extraordinary.

“Hustler” is out now via Sony Music.

Kim Taylor Bennett is a sucker for Salvat