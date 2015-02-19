Watch Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation Dissolve in the Video for “Anything So Bright”



Josefin Öhrn. Photo by Anton Östlund



Last year in May, I received Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation‘s debut EP Diamond Waves in my inbox. I ended up listening to its tracks on repeat for the rest of that month. Sometime in the middle of my Josefin-dazzle I went to Riche in Stockholm and saw the band gig live, which was sweet. I was looking forward to see more from the duo (Josefin and Fredrik Joelsson) and their band. And I did. Josefin + The Liberation spent the summer as the opening act for Goat and Les Big Byrd during their European tour. I saw them again at the Gagnef / Skankaloss Festival. But when autumn arrived, I heard nothing more.



Luckily, with the new year, new music is about to shine light into our lives, literally. The Swedish Grammy Awards recently announced that Josefin + The Liberation are nominated for the award for Best New Artist. To coincide with the Grammy Awards, the video for “Anything So Bright” – directed by David Nord – was put together as a sparkling, psychedelic round-up to the band’s brilliant spring and summer. Also, a second EP will come out in June.



Until then, we got hold of the premiere for the “Anything So Bright” video. Expect your imagination to go bananas, and, uh, oh, allow your mind to be “Free”.

