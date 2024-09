Juicy J rarely puts out a bad mixtape. From Rubbaband Business to now, whether it’s with Lex Luger or 808 Mafia everything is going to slam hard. So to celebrate today’s release of 100% Juice which is now available for download, he just dropped a video featuring Lil Wayne and August Alsina for “Miss Mary Mack.” Wayne comes out with a pretty great verse, and if you weren’t aware of him previously August Alsina has a pretty nice voice. Juicy J makes solid picks for his mixtapes every time.