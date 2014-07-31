Justin Bieber Stole Orlando Bloom’s Girl and Then Made Fun of Him on Instagram

In a show of brazen disrespect for the man who once played Legolas in Lord of the Rings, Justin Bieber posted (and then, like, immediately deleted) a picture of Orlando Bloom crying on Instagram. Was it because he was moved to emotion from watching Lil B’s video for “No Black Person Is Ugly?” No, it’s because Orlando Bloom tried to clock yung Biebervelz outside of Cipriani, a restaurant on the beautiful, hedonistic paradise of Ibiza. Why would Bloom aka Will Turner from Pirates of the Caribbean aka Will Turnup aka WIll Turndownforwhat take a swing at the Biebs? Because allegedly, Justin Bieber slid rightthefuck into the DMs of the Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr aka Wife of Orlando Bloom in 2012 (Bloom and Kerr separated in 2013), and earlier this year Bloom was seen galivanting with ex-Bieber flame Selena Gomez. So, uh, they have reason to not like each other.

Allegedly, Bieber said something to the effect of, “Yo Orlando Bloom, I fucked your girl!” to him, to which Bloom responded by trying to punch him in the face (Bieber ducked, HA SUCK IT OLD ASS ORLANDO BLOOM!). In retaliation, Bieber took to the venerable photo-sharing service to mock Bloom, who is again, famous for playing both a pirate and an elf in a pair of whimsical action/adventure franchises. Justin Bieber, meanwhile, is famous for being a child star who is now an absolute nightmare in the most fun possible way.

We salute you, Justin Bieber, for being the coldest out and bagging a supermodel ten years your senior who at the time was married to an extremely famous actor, and then making fun of that extremely famous actor for being a cry-baby. Justin Bieber will steal your girl with no remorse, and that’s why he’s the greatest singer of all time.

