Justin Bieber Hit the Shmoney Dance, the Singularity Is Upon Us

At this point, everyone loves Bobby Shmurda. If you take one look at the music video for “Hot N–a,” it’s clear that the kid’s a star – he’s got this weird charisma about him, a childish glee with which he carries himself, and his raps stick to your ribs, one stretched syllable at a time. And he’s been getting serious cosigns too: French Montana, for one, hopped on the “Hot Nigga” remix to create a damn near perfect one-two punch, jumping in alongside Bobby like they’re a pair of pissed-off, rapping Energizer Bunnies (speaking of which, never forget French’s line, “SKATE OFF LIKE A PIRATE WITH YOUR THOT, N—A!” which is by far my favorite rap line of 2014).

Even bigger than French’s remix is the fact that Beyoncé hit the fabled Shmoney Dance at a recent concert, and now this Instagram video of Justin Bieber, Boy Prince of the Kingdom of Steal Your Girl, popping his hips out and regally holding his hands in the air like someone just taught him what the Shmoney Dance was. But this is a 100 percent confirmed sighting of Justin Bieber doing a shoddy version of the Shmoney Dance, and that is important. It’s cool to realize celebrities like the same shit you do, especially someone like Bieber, who was recently spotted canoodling with Yung Lean and did a song with Chance the Rapper.

In closing, I’d like to end this post with a few Deep Ass Questions:

Is Justin Bieber hipster rap?

If the Shmoney dance is so abstract, how did Justin Bieber manage to fuck it up?

Is Bobby Shmurda pop music?

Will Taylor Swift hit the Shmoney Dance next?

Is French Montana’s “Skate off like a pirate with your thot” a diss to Orlando Bloom?

Will The Fader post this Instagram video too?

What about Complex?

What if Seinfeld was still on TV today?

