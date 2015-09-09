Listen to Justin Bieber Play an Acoustic Version of “What Do You Mean?”

Are you tired of all your friends getting in your ear about how you should either start loving and accepting Justin Bieber, or telling you he’s still a loser and this has all been a huge publicity tour? Yeah probably. Whichever way you feel on Bieber, you should still listen to this acoustic version of “What Do You Mean?” It’s sort of representative of a milestone in Bieber’s career; today he hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts for the first time in his career, and it makes sense. This song is way too catchy to the point where it’s unfair, and now you can serenade your sweetie with it.