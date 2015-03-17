Kanye West Will Headline Glastonbury 2015

In true Kanye style, whilst he spent the evening on Twitter posting the words “I’M SO LUCKY” captioned alongside NSFW pictures of his wife Kim, the Glastonbury Festival Twitter was announcing him as the Saturday night headliner for this year’s event. He’ll be joining Foo Fighters and Lionel Richie as the biggest hitters announced so far, with the full line up due anytime now.

There was a fair amount of outrage caused when Jay Z was announced as the first ever hip-hop headliner for the festival in 2008, and you can imagine how our beloved Kanye – a man whose quotes include “I am God’s vessel. But my greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live.” – has already split the world in half on Twitter, and it doesn’t take a fly on any wall to imagine how much tea Liam Gallagher has already spat on the floor tonight.

Glastonbury Festival is already totally sold out, so for those with tickets: big thumbs up emoji. For those without: see you on BBC iPlayer.