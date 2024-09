I saw Kanye West’s Yeezus tour four times. Some would argue that is too many times. Others (well, maybe just me) would argue that it’s not enough. For those who are like me, one of our fellow Kanye stans did the entire world a favor by compiling footage from almost every single stop on the Yeezus tour to make one cohesive film. Watch it above. And be sure to read the Kanye West Guide to Life as you prep for the holiday season.