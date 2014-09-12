Kanye’s Producer Arca Drops “Thievery”—The First Tune from His Debut LP

We’ve been lowkey stalking Arca for a few years now, like even before his career-making turn producing “Hold My Liquor,” “I’m In It,” “Blood on the Leaves,” and “Send It Up” on Yeezus. The sonic strangeness the Venezuelan music maker served up on EPs Stretch 1 and Stretch 2 back in 2012 demonstrates he was way ahead of the curve when it came to creating epic soundscapes which were by turns gloopy and doomily disolocated, and glitchy as fuck. Those now working the alien downtempo R&B tip owe a debt to his early compositions.

Above is “Thievery,” the first track to be released from his forthcoming debut full length. It can be summed up as the soundtrack to a dancehall party in a spaceship where everyone’s fallen down a K-hole. Basically it’s sick.

Videos by VICE

Arca’s debut album Xen is out on 11/3 via Mute.

—

More good shit:



The Kanye West Guide to Life