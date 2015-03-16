WAKE UP! Kendrick Lamar Just Dropped His New Album on iTunes and Spotify

Surprise!
Following the well-received singles “The Blacker The Berry,” the feel-good slapper “i,” and the bombastic “King Kunta,” Kendrick Lamar has just broken the internet with an early release of his new album, To Pimp A Butterfly, which is now available on iTunes and streaming on Spotify — check it out below:
The sixteen-track album features guest appearances from Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Flying Lotus, George Clinton, and more, and is the follow-up to Lamar’s 2012 smash good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Here’s the full tracklist:
1. Wesley’s Theory (ft. George Clinton & Thundercat)
2. For Free? (Interlude)
3. King Kunta
4. Institutionalized (ft. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg)
5. These Walls (ft. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg)
6. U
7. Alright
8. For Sale? (Interlude)
9. Momma
10. Hood Politics
11. How Much A Dollar Cost (ft. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley)
12. Complexion (A Zulu Love) (ft. Rapsody)
13. The Blacker The Berry
14. You Ain’t Gotta Lie (Momma Said)
15. i
16. Mortal Man