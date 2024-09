Photo by Gino DePinto

…And on the seventh day, Killer Mike sure as hell did not rest, because Killer Mike does not sleep on anything. He’s just dropped Sunday Morning Massacres, a mixtape that kicked up some buzz before its scheduled release, but was ultimately shelved back in 2008. A quick listen to this resurrected release confirms that, yeah, it’s tight as hell.

Videos by VICE

Wake the fuck up and get into it.