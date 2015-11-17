Kim Jong-un Takes His Personal Toilet with Him Everywhere He Goes

Image via Flickr user petersnoopy

Anyone who has used a porta-potty on day three of a music festival or found themselves ordering a small order of french fries from McDonalds at 2 AM just so they can relieve themselves after a long night of drinking knows the horrors of public restrooms firsthand. This is why many people will only poop at home.

But sometimes you just gotta go, and when that happens, what are you supposed to do? Carry a miniature portable toilet around with you?

This, apparently, is Kim Jong-un’s solution. According to sources who spoke with The DailyNK, the supreme leader of North Korea always travels with “mobile restrooms” that are built into the cars in his convoy and on his personal train. The source—who is apparently close to Jong-un’s personal bodyguard force—explains, “[Kim Jong-un] has to travel around the entire country for field guidance, so there always needs to be a personal restroom exclusively for the Suryeong [supreme leader] Kim Jong-un.”

The source continues, “The restrooms are not only in Kim Jong-un’s personal train but whatever small or midsize cars he is traveling with.” And before you ask what would happen if the mobile restroom car got stuck or something, the source added that a mobile restroom is “even in special vehicles that are designed for mountainous terrain or snow.”

In addition to matters of personal privacy, the source claims that the use of the exclusive restroom is also one of safety, both in terms of health (he periodically has his pee and poop examined to be sure that he is free of any illnesses) and protection from others. “There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his bathroom.”

The source added, “It is unthinkable in a Suryeong-based society for him to have to use a public restroom just because he travels around the country.”

