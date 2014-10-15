Turkey’s Border Wars – Dispatch 1

Turkey has closed its border with Syria as Islamic State militants battle Kurdish forces in the Syrian border town of Kobane. Turkish checkpoints and tanks ensure that no one enters or exits the town, while nearby some of the 180,000 refugees who previously fled into Turkey watch helplessly as the fighting unfolds in front of them.

VICE News travelled to the Turkish side of the border as US airstrikes hit Islamic State positions in Kobane. As we watched alongside Kurds from both Syria and Turkey, they talked about Turkey’s lack of support for the Kurds fighting in Kobane and provided updates on the battle.