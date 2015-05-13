Oh Good, Another Kurt Cobain Documentary

The latest installment of Nirvana fan-fiction is a ridiculously crass docudrama called Soaked in Bleach, featuring as Courtney Love as the wicked witch of grunge, hell-bent on murdering Kurt via staged suicide. With ominous background music! It seems like everyone is fighting to tell the “truest” Nirvana story. Can we all just chill on Kurt Cobain for a second? Or is it officially time to start making documentaries about Kurt Cobain documentaries? We know that Nirvana was the only band ever to exist and all, but this whirlwind of misplaced 90s nostalgia is making our heads spin.