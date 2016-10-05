Leonardo DiCaprio Says He Wants to Move to Mars with Elon Musk

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Watch the full discussion between Leonardo DiCaprio, President Obama, and Dr. Katherine Hayhoe above.

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t seem convinced that we can ever un-fuck our planet out of its current environmental decline, so he’s apparently looking for a way out—onboard Elon Musk’s one-way mission to Mars.

Videos by VICE

The actor moderated a discussion between President Obama and climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe Monday before screening his new climate change documentary, Before the Flood, at the White House’s South by South Lawn festival. The trio got to the subject of Musk’s SpaceX after Hayhoe said that climate change should be thought of as a global issue.

“The reality of it is, if you’re a human living on this planet—which most of us are, yeah? As long as we haven’t signed up for the trip to Mars. I don’t want to know if anyone has, I think you’re crazy,” she said of the trip Musk outlined earlier this month.

“I did,” DiCaprio said.

“I think he’ll acknowledge he’s crazy,” Obama jokingly chimed in.



It’s not clear if DiCaprio was truly serious about leaving our little rock behind, but a gritty survivalist reboot of The Revenant filmed on the barren space tundra would be pretty sweet.

Read: Elon Musk Wants to Die in an Ultra-Democratic Society on Mars, Apparently