Let’s See What the Fair and Balanced Hosts at Fox News Have to Say About Kendrick Lamar

Fox News continues to impress us with their thoroughly vapid, not-so-subtly racist hip-hop coverage. Last week, tight-assholed dipshit Sean Hannity asked the listeners of his radio show why we can’t buy the Confederate flag, an emblem of institutionalized American racism, but we can buy Jay Z CDs since he says the F-word and what not. And of course, smug scrotum in a suit Bill O’Reilly has regularly proven how ignorant he is on rap. Now, we have this wonderfully obtuse roundtable on Kendrick Lamar’s BET Awards performance.

Lamar performed “Alright” on top of a cop car at the televised award show this week, singing “We hate po po / Wanna kill us dead in the street for sure.” Naturally, the Fox News crowd didn’t care for this. Yes, white lady who looks like she’s never stepped foot below 14th Street or above 75th Street, go!:

“Oh please,” she said, shaking her head and wincing like she almost made eye contact with a homeless person. “Ugh. I don’t like it. …I get it, that’s his right to express himself, let the free market decide. Personally, it doesn’t excite me, it doesn’t turn me on, it doesn’t interest me, I’m not feeling it.”

Ah, sorry to hear that you’re not interested in hearing about the struggles of minorities in the face of a brutally oppressive police system. Too bad you’re not “feeling it.” Be sure not to bring it up at your next Hamptons party. Yes, you, Geraldo Rivera, who recently played reporter down in Baltimore and had his ass HANDED TO HIM by an incredibly eloquent resident/hero:

“This is why I say that hip-hop has done more damage to young African Americans than racism in recent years. This is exactly the wrong message.”

Yeah, Geraldo. You nailed it. Hip-hop is worse than racism. It’s not the other way around or anything—that hip-hop is a platform for African Americans to speak out against racism. Kendrick Lamar rapping about abusive cops must be the reason that police are beating up black teenagers at pool parties. You got to the bottom of it. And one more unnamed blonde woman dressed all in white, go ahead:

“This was planned. There were several hundred people, if not a thousand people, who all knew this was going to happen and no one raises their hand and says, ‘Maybe this isn’t the best idea to do this.’”

Yeah, shame on Black Entertainment Television for not aligning their views on quality programming with Fox News, whose demographic reaches that covered 65-and-up retired church pastor market. And shame on you, Kendrick. Why can’t you be more like that guy who sings the “Happy” song? Just sing, smile, and embrace this police brutality.

