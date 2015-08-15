Photos of LGBT Pride in the Australian Outback

Photos by Grouse Party

The Alice Springs Pride Carnival is Australia’s most remote celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, and sistergirl/brotherboy communities. Established in 2013 as a way to promote gender diversity and social inclusion in regional areas, it now attracts people from all around Australia.

Held next to the Todd River in Snow Kenna Park, the festival is part of a tradition of queer culture in Central Australia. The local scene was largely born in the late 80s through the presence of the Central Australian Gay Men’s Network. In 1987 they held their first gay dance party on Lindsay Street and local walking group Desert Devils entered the Sydney Mardi Gras the following year. Entering the 90s, several LGBT-focused newsletters like Hot Gossip and Desert Dykes flourished.

Videos by VICE

Today the carnival aims to create a safe environment for members of the LGBTIQ community to meet, seek advice, and take part in local activities while promoting tourism to the area. See photos from this year’s Carnival below.